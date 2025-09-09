Week-long Onam fest in Kerala concludes with star-studded cultural pageantry

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (PTI) A vibrant cultural pageantry featuring over a thousand artistes marked the culmination of the week-long official Onam celebrations here on Tuesday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off the procession at Manaveeyam Veedhi, which featured captivating performances by traditional artistes and more than 60 floats showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state and the country.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, cultural icons, and other dignitaries joined the public to witness the event.

Thousands of spectators of all ages lined both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the spectacle as it moved through the city’s main thoroughfares.

The procession offered vivid insights into the diverse artistic and cultural traditions of Kerala and India, spanning classical and folk forms.

Over 90 visual and audio art forms were presented, along with a performance by the Indian Army band, adding further colour to the celebrations.

Rural artistes from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu also participated, highlighting the theme of 'unity in diversity'.

Floats with contemporary themes drew enthusiastic applause from spectators at multiple points along the route.

Traffic restrictions were enforced, and schools within the city limits were declared closed for the day to facilitate the event.