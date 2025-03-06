Week-long programme launched to instil 'spirit of service' among govt officials

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) has launched a week-long programme that aims to instil a deeper sense of 'Seva Bhav' (spirit of service) among government officials, equipping them to be more solution-oriented, compassionate, and citizen-focused in their roles.

The first batch of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme was launched at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi -- venue for the week-long event -- on Wednesday, an official statement said.

"Designed by the Capacity Building Commission, the programme features four interactive training sessions, each lasting approximately 1.5 hours. The sessions are structured to foster open discussions, teamwork, and practical problem-solving through service-oriented narratives," the statement said.

The training will run till March 11 and is expected to empower officials to better address the needs of citizens while aligning with the department's vision of social justice and empowerment, it added.

In his keynote address, DoSJE secretary Amit Yadav stressed the core purpose of public service and the need for officials to remain connected to their mission of creating meaningful changes.

"Many of us enter public service with a passion to make a difference. However, over time, daily routines and limited citizen interaction can make us lose sight of that purpose. This programme serves as a reminder of why we serve -- to bring meaningful change in people's lives. Every action taken by public servants contributes to the nation's progress," Yadav said. PTI UZM ARI