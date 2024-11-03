Week-long programmes begin to celebrate classical language status to Assamese

Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) A week-long programme to celebrate Assam's linguistic diversity commenced on Sunday, coinciding with the one-month anniversary of Assamese being granted classical language status.

Events are being organised across the state to honour contributions made to Assamese language during the 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah.' Lauding the state government's initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped the programme will deepen the connect between people and Assamese culture, and urged Assamese people outside the state to participate.

The Union Cabinet had on October 3 conferred the status of Classical language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali languages.

"#BhashaGauravSaptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting people's enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred Classical Language status. My best wishes," Modi wrote in a post on X.

"May the programmes planned over the week deepen the connect between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside Assam to participate," the prime minister added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also in a post on X, said the programme is celebration of the state's rich linguistic heritage and the conferring of classical language status to Assamese.

"Throughout the week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving it," he added.

In another post on X, Sarma thanked the prime minister for his wishes on commencement of the Bhasha Gaurav Saptah.

"People of Assam are indebted to the Government of India for conferring Assamese with the classical language status and numerous other efforts to preserve our linguistic diversity," he said.

This week is a celebration of the various languages that enrich Assam's cultural landscape, Sarma added.

Announcing the week-long celebration last month, Sarma had said that during the period, universities, schools and civil society organisations will host events to honour the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD.

The people of the state will also express gratitude to Modi for the Cabinet's gesture towards the Assamese language.

The state cabinet on October 8 adopted a resolution on behalf of the Government of Assam and extended its gratitude to Modi for granting of classical language status to Assamese.

A gist of the history of the Assamese language along with the government initiatives in getting the recognition will be published during the period, Sarma had said.

The programmes will be conducted in Assamese or any of the 14 languages which have official language status or is a recognised medium of instruction in the state.

In the districts where Model Code of Conduct is in force for the bypolls, government programmes will not be held but other organisations can conduct such events, the chief minister added. PTI SSG RG MNB