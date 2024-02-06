Week-old body found flowing in Greater Noida canal

Noida, Feb 6 (PTI) About a week old body of an unidentified man was fished out from a canal in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.

"The body was found in the Changauli canal, which comes downstream from Haridwar. The local police immediately rushed to the spot for inspection," a police spokesperson said.

"There are no visible marks of injury on the body, which appears to be 7-8 days old. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the dead man," the spokesperson added.

The man appears to be around 30-year-old, the police said. The official said a probe has been launched into the matter by the Dankaur police station and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI KIS RPA