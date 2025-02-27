Weeklong Rajasthan Assembly deadlock ends after CM Sharma intervenes, Congress MLAs join proceedings

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) The nearly weeklong deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly over state minister Avinash Gehlot's remark on former prime minister Indira Gandhi ended on Thursday following Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's intervention.

Sharma held a meeting with Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully in the speaker's chamber and resolved the issue.

With the impasse ending, Congress legislators entered the House and took part in the proceedings.

Jully thanked Sharma for taking the initiative to break the deadlock.

He also offered an apology on behalf of Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra for his conduct towards the speaker and the words he had used for him.

Sharma said such deadlocks, even if they occurred, should not last long. PTI SDA SZM SZM