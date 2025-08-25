Weekly special train announced between Patna, Puri to cater to Durga Puja rush

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) Keeping in view the surge of passengers during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, the Railways has decided to operate a weekly special train service between Bihar's Patna and Puri in Odisha, an official said.

The Patna-Puri-Patna Weekly Puja Special will depart from Patna every Thursday, from August 28 to December 25. Similarly, from Puri, the train will depart every Friday, from August 29 to December 26, he said.

The special weekly train will have one second AC coach, two third AC coaches and nine sleeper-class coaches, besides six second-class seating coaches, an official statement said.

The train will halt at various stations, including Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokameh, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Asansol, Durgapur, Barddhaman, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur Road, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on both directions, it said. PTI AAM RBT