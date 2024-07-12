Weeks after illegal demolition row, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh transferred to Delhi

Panaji, Jul 12 (PTI) Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was on Friday transferred to Delhi as per an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), an official said here.

The 1996 batch AGMUT cadre Indian Police Service officer was transferred on an order issued by Union home ministry director BG Krishnan, he said.

Singh has been replaced by IPS officer Alok Kumar.

Singh was in the midst of a controversy in connection with the illegal razing of a house in Assagao village on June 22. In an inquiry conducted by state chief secretary Punnet Kumar Goel, a junior officer claimed Singh had stopped him from halting the illegal demolition.

Five persons were arrested for alleged involvement in demolishing the house, while main accused Puja Sharma, hailing from Mumbai, is on the run.

After the demolition incident, Singh had told the media the allegations against him were baseless. PTI RPS BNM