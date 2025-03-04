Weeks after stampede, 4 senior officials including Delhi DRM shunted out

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Four senior railway officials, including the Delhi Divisional Railway Manager and Additional DRM, were transferred on Tuesday, a fortnight after a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station killed 18 passengers headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

"Though they have been transferred through administrative orders without mentioning any immediate reasons, the timings of transfer apparently establishes a link with the stampede," a railway official said. "Somewhere the ministry sees complacence and dereliction of duties on their part." DRM Sukhwinder Singh, ADRM Vikram Singh Rana, Station Director Mahesh Yadav and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (passenger services) Anand Mohan are the officers who have been transferred, according to an official order.

Their new postings have not been announced.

While Sukhwinder Singh and Vikram Singh Rana were transferred through an order by the Railway Board, Yadav and Narayan's joint transfer order was issued by the Northern Railway.

Sukhwinder Singh was appointed Delhi Division DRM in July 2023 and his two-year term was to end later this year.

His transfer order said Pushpesh R Tripathi from the North Central Railway Zone will replace Singh. Vikram Singh Rana has been replaced by senior official Samir Kumar.

"The Ministry of Railways has with the approval of the President decided that Shri Pushpesh R Tripathi, NFHAG (non-functional higher administrative grade)/IRSEE (Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers)/North Central Railway should be transferred and posted as DRM/Delhi/Northern Railway vice Shri Sukhwinder Singh, IRSEE, orders for whom will follow," the order said.

The joint order from the Northern Railway said Laxmi Kant Bansal will join in place of Yadav as the station director and Anand Mohan will be replaced by Nishant Narayan as Sr DCM (passenger services).

Railway officials denied suggestion the action was linked with the February 15 stampede, but sources said the transfers have been advanced due to the tragedy at the New Delhi Station that killed 18 people and injured dozens in the evening of February 15.

"The Ministry is also contemplating action against RPF personnel whose duty was to ensure passengers safety," a source said.

The stampede broke out in the evening of February 15 as a huge rush of passengers gathered at the railway station to catch their trains to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. Officials said then that 18 people were killed in the crush and many injured. PTI JP TIR TIR