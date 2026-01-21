WEF 2026: Foundation for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant to be laid after Feb 15, says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Jan 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the foundation for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant in Anakapalli district will be laid after February 15.

The CM made the announcement during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, while meeting Lakshmi N Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal.

"I have directed all Andhra Pradesh ministers and officials to complete approvals and land acquisition by February 15, enabling the foundation stone to be laid immediately thereafter," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Reviewing the project’s progress, whose first phase involves setting up a Rs 60,000 crore steel plant, Naidu assured full support to ensure rapid construction and early commencement of production.

Naidu also met Shruti Shibulal, founder and executive chair of Tamara Hospitality, to discuss opportunities in the state’s tourism and hospitality sector.

He noted that the Andhra Pradesh government has accorded industry status to tourism to promote the sector.

The chief minister highlighted opportunities for Godavari river cruise tourism from Polavaram to Bhadrachalam, as well as in Konaseema, Gandikota, Araku, and Lambasingi.

Tamara Leisure expressed interest in developing eco-tourism parks in tribal areas and homestays in Visakhapatnam and other locations, including training tribal communities in hospitality, a press release said.

Naidu also met Raj Vattikuti, founder and executive chairman of Calibo AI Academy, and CEO Scott Sandschafer, urging them to train youth in artificial intelligence in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh universities.

He invited them to set up a centre of excellence at the IT SEZ in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, while Calibo representatives said a training programme for youth is already underway in Amaravati.

Among other meetings, Naidu met Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, to discuss strengthening food security through agro, food, and aquaculture technology partnerships.

They also explored leveraging Andhra Pradesh’s logistics, ports, and industrial infrastructure for industrial and export-led growth with UAE entities.

In addition, the CM and the UAE minister discussed potential collaboration in space technology, satellite fabrication, and drones through Andhra Pradesh’s proposed Space City and Drone City initiatives.

Twin Space Cities will be established in Sri Sathyasai and Tirupati districts to strengthen private participation in the space sector.

The facilities will produce satellite prototypes, incubate space-tech startups, manufacture satellite components and provide launch logistics support.

Drone City, planned on a 300-acre site in Orvakal in Kurnool district, will host drone design, manufacturing, services and R&D facilities. PTI STH SSK