WEF 2026: Schneider Electric to invest Rs 623 cr for expansion of Telangana facilities

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Schneider Electric India will invest Rs 623 crore to expand its two existing facilities in Telangana, enhancing manufacturing capacity for electrical safety products such as air circuit breakers, moulded case circuit breakers, contactors, and push buttons, sources said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Rising delegation met Deepak Sharma, CEO of Schneider Electric India, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a press release.

The meeting also focused on energy transition and storage projects, with discussions on collaboration in grid modernisation, energy efficiency and digital power management for industrial parks and urban infrastructure.

Sharma said Schneider Electric operates 38 development centres for skilling in Telangana.

The company specialises in energy management, industrial automation and digital transformation solutions, the release said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, met Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries, at the WEF.

The discussions covered potential AI integration in oil palm agriculture, expansion of the company’s Creamline Dairy plant in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 150 crore, and the possibility of undertaking large infrastructure projects in the residential zone of the proposed Bharat Future City, a separate release said. PTI GDK SSK