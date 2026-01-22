WEF 2026: UK’s Pearson inks pact with Telangana to support in AI skilling

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday said it signed an MoU with multinational education and publishing company Pearson to expand its presence in AI skilling and credentialing in the state.

The pact was signed by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, according to a press release.

Under the MoU, Pearson will support the state’s AI initiatives for the Global AI Academy being set up under the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH).

The collaboration will leverage Pearson’s expertise in curriculum design, learning content, assessment frameworks and globally recognised credentialing, subject to mutually agreed commercial terms.

Reddy said Telangana aims to become a hub of future-ready skilled talent by training youth in artificial intelligence and congratulated the delegation on the signing of the MoU.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu welcomed the development and said a full-fledged ecosystem was required to support the state’s plans to build an AI City in Hyderabad.

Separately, AI CoLab—the Collaborative Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Research and Education of Georgetown University—will collaborate with Telangana on applied research and capacity-building initiatives in AI, primarily focused on the healthcare sector.

The MoU will facilitate training and education programmes to build a future-ready talent pipeline in AI and data science, along with collaborative applied research in healthcare, public health and life sciences.

Another MoU signed with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) will focus on providing development opportunities for startups through exposure to the markets and ecosystems of both regions.

Telangana and DMCC will also explore the possibility of organising joint events and conferences, the release added. PTI GDK SSK