Welcome arch installed by civic body collapses in Kalyan town; FIR filed against contractor

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) A welcome arch erected by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has collapsed, leading the police to file an FIR against the contractor who executed the project, an official said on Thursday.

The arch, put up at Chakki Naka in Kalyan (East) town, collapsed at around 11 am on August 27, the official with the Kolsewadi police station said.

After the crash, KDMC officials lodged a police complaint against the contractor, Bobby Kamble.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR (first information report) against the contractor on Wednesday under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, he said.