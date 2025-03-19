Welcome back: Prez, PM and others celebrate Sunita Williams' return to Earth

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined celebrities, politicians and others on Wednesday to celebrate NASA astronaut Sunita Williams return to Earth after nine months, terming her an inspiration for generations to come and lauding her determination.

NASA astronauts Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov returned early Wednesday on board SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

For Williams and Wilmore, test pilots for Boeing's new Starliner capsule, an eight-day mission stretched to more than nine months as a series of helium leaks and thruster failures deemed their spacecraft unsafe. The spacecraft returned without them in September.

The president said in a post on X that India's daughter and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit.

"Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA’s Crew 9 mission on Earth! Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!" she said.

"Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you," the prime minister said in his post.

"Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit... Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions. Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

"Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," the prime minister said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) termed Williams' extended stay in space a "remarkable achievement".

"A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration! Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world," ISRO said.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those who congratulated Williams.

"This incredible moment will be etched in our minds forever as a victory of human resilience. What a moment of relief, as India's daughter Sunita Williams, and the astronauts of NASA's #Crew9 mission made a safe return after their nine-month journey of endurance in space. They have gifted an inspirational story for generations to come," Goyal said.

Gadkari hailed Williams as India's pride and said he is thrilled to see her return safely back to Earth.

Scindia said, "As the world held its breath and witnessed the touchdown of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9, we celebrate the return of India’s daughter, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore." The duo's courage and dedication amidst uncharted challenges are truly commendable, he added.

Messages also came in from several chief ministers.

Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel said every Indian takes immense pride in Williams' connection to the country.

"Heartfelt congratulations to our very own Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts on their safe return to Earth after an extraordinary nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station. Their unwavering dedication and resilience have been a beacon of inspiration for millions," he added.

A former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, from Jhulasan in Mehsana district, and a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio.

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the astronauts' "extended mission, shaped by technical challenges, has left an inspiring legacy in space exploration".

Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu said the two astronauts' journey back shows exemplary human determination and teamwork.

Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma described the moment is a "one of the high points of humanity, a superfine convergence of endurance and scientific advancement".

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Williams' incredible nine-month journey in space has been truly inspiring.

"Your courage and dedication continue to ignite dreams across generations. The world celebrates your safe return and the knowledge you bring," he added.

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra said Williams' return to Earth has provided him "enormous relief".

"She is courage personified and it’s good to have her back amongst us. Swagatam, Sunita,” he wrote, while sharing an old photo with Williams.

From the world of cinema, actors Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan congratulated Williams on her return to Earth.

In a post on social media platform X, Chiranjeevi hailed the duo's return to Earth as both "historic" and "heroic".

"WELCOME BACK TO EARTH. Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore!! HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!! Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4577 orbits around earth!" Madhavan shared a video of Williams coming out of the SpaceX capsule and said the prayers of the whole world have been answered.

"Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered .. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you," he said.

Jackie Shroff posted, "Enduring nine months in space demands exceptional patience, unwavering resilience, and an indomitable spirit of discovery!"