Welcome Bharat Ratna to P V Narasimha Rao: Sonia Gandhi

P V Narasimha Rao Sonia Gandhi

In an undated file photo P V Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said she "welcomes" the announcement of giving Bharat Ratna to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Asked about the Bharat Ratna announcements, specifically for Rao, Sonia Gandhi in a short reply said, "I welcome them... why not".

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

