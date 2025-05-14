Welcome BSF jawan’s release from Pak custody, was in constant touch with his family: Mamata

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed the release of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw from Pakistan’s custody, asserting that she was constantly in touch with the jawan’s family while efforts were underway to secure his return.

The constable, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab. Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna’, the Trinamool Congress supremo also announced that her party has planned state-wide rallies on May 17 and May 18 in support of the Indian armed forces.

"We had been in touch with BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw's wife Rajni throughout and spoke to her four-five times. Consistent efforts were made from our end. Our DGP was in continuous touch with his BSF counterpart.

“I told Rajni the day before yesterday that her husband will be alright. However, the modalities of his release would take some time... He was released this morning. I am happy. His family is happy. The entire country is happy," she said.

Banerjee insisted that she and her party were also careful to stay away from dragging matters of utmost national security importance into the realm of politics.

"Our party has announced rallies on Saturday and Sunday from 3-5 pm in every block in the state, including the wards in urban areas, to pay our respects to our jawans,” the chief minister said.

Taking to X earlier in the day, Banerjee extended her regards to the family of the BSF jawan.

"All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw," she said.

Banerjee’s statements came amid celebrations at Shaw’s residence, where relatives, neighbours and well-wishers gathered with sweets to mark his safe return. PTI PNT SMY RBT