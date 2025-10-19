Welcome criticism on Bengaluru infra, but some are doing it too much: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) Responding to repeated criticism from some industry leaders about Bengaluru's infrastructure issues, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that he is open to criticism but some people are doing it too much, and he will remain unfazed by such things.

Asserting that the government is taking measures to fix these issues, Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge for Bengaluru development. said that people have given the Congress government an opportunity and it wants to serve them.

The state government has come under criticism over the "poor state of roads and traffic issues in the city", for some time now, with industry veterans like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw repeatedly openly urging the state government to immediately intervene.

"The population in Bengaluru city is 1.40 crore. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy was saying that 3,000 vehicles are getting registered per day. 1.23 crore vehicles are registered in Bengaluru. 70 lakh people come to Bengaluru for jobs, education and other things, some go back. Population is increasing," Shivakumar said.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "those who have started businesses here, have grown. After growing big they have forgotten from what stage they have grown into what stage now. If you forget the root, you will not get the fruit. Some have forgotten and are criticizing by tweeting." Noting that an opportunity has been provided to citizens to bring to the notice of the authorities about the pothole issues, by sending pictures to a phone number through Whatsapp, under "fix my pothole" campaign, the Deputy CM said, no where in the country, such an opportunity has been given to citizens.

"I welcome all the criticism, no problem. Because criticism increases the value of democracy. But some are doing it too much and these things won't bother me. People have given us an opportunity and we want to serve them," he added.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters, in response to a question on criticism from some industry leaders, advised them to bring issues to the notice of the CM or Bengaluru in charge minister personally or by leading a delegation to them, instead of making public statements or before the media, as such statements will have impact globally.

"We are not saying don't criticise, because they (industry leaders) have a role in alerting us. But they have to think about what will be its impact. What message will Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's statement send in business and industry circles, that's our concern," he said, adding that the government is working on fixing the issues.

Meanwhile, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw rejected Shivakumar's allegation on Saturday that she and former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai had some "personal agenda", as they did not raise any issues relating to Bengaluru infrastructure during the BJP regime.

"Not true. Both T V Mohandas Pai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city during previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear. Clean up and restore roads," she said in a post on 'X'.

Hitting out at Shivakumar for targeting industry leaders, BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, attacking respected citizens like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for merely expressing concern, shows how insecure this government has become.

"Stop this ugly politics, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. If your Congress government cannot deliver on its promises, at least don't intimidate business leaders and citizens who speak their mind," he posted on 'X'.

He said that Bengaluru has always stood for innovation, openness, and free thought - not fear and political arrogance.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, it's time you ask your leaders in Karnataka to stop this politics of intimidation and start focusing on governance," he said, adding that " This is not the culture of Bengaluru. This is not the Karnataka we are proud of." PTI KSU ADB