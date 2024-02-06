Welcome ED raids against AAP leaders; party involved in excise policy, DJB scams: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on AAP leaders and others on Tuesday, saying the party was involved in corruption.

Sachdeva said the AAP were involved in scams related to the excise policy and the Delhi Jal Board.

"Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders, including Kejriwal, have indulged in corruption. The probe agencies are exposing their corruption", Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" to recover "every single penny looted" from the government exchequer.

"We welcome the probe. Facts will come up through the investigation," Sachdeva said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), earlier in the day, searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP and party treasurer ND Gupta and others as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB, official sources said.

About 10-12 premises in the city, including of former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) member Shalabh Kumar, were raided under a probe linked to alleged irregularities in DJB's tendering process, they said. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY