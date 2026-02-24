Welcome showers in parts of south Bengal, temperatures to rise during weekend: IMD

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) Several places in south Bengal received light rainfall on Tuesday morning, nearly three months after the last showers in the region, the IMD said.

According to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official, Kolkata and its adjoining districts last experienced rainfall in November, while a few western districts like Purulia got some drizzle in early December.

Dry weather is, however, likely to prevail across the state over the next seven days, the IMD said.

It said that maximum and minimum temperatures in all districts of West Bengal are likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius during the weekend.

Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district received the highest rainfall at 19 mm, followed by 14.8 mm at Uluberia in Howrah district, the IMD data said.

Kolkata received 5.9 mm of rain in the morning and was warm and sunny in the afternoon.

The Himalayan tourist town of Darjeeling was the coldest place in the state on Tuesday morning at 7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, while adjoining Salt Lake was a notch lower at 18 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI AMR ACD