Welcome stabbing: 'Boy showed no remorse, was having dinner when caught'

New Delhi: The boy who stabbed a 17-year-old youth more than 55 times in east Delhi's Welcome was found having dinner remorselessly from the money he robbed from his victim at the time he was caught, a senior police officer said on Friday.

"He, during questioning, did not show any remorse about the incident. He was having dinner when our team apprehended him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Another officer privy to the probe said police had formed several teams to nab the culprit immediately after the murder was reported.

"We collected information from our local sources and from the area where the crime took place. Some of the locals identified him. When we arrested him, he was not far from the crime scene and was having dinner from the robbed Rs 350," said the officer.

Tirkey said police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board and magistrate to try him as an adult having established his criminal antecedents.

The 16-year-old is being interrogated for two other murders, two snatchings, and one robbery, police said.

On Tuesday night, a boy was caught on CCTV choking another teen and then stabbing him more than 55 times as he lay on the ground, killing him on the spot. The killer also did a jig in front of the camera in defiance to authority and dragged the victim's body.

The killing in Welcome's Janta Mazdoor Colony was captured in a 2.23 minute footage, which also showed the killer threatening those who dared to witness the crime.

According to police, the boy in his confession said he did not know the 17-year-old who he had accosted for money to buy biryani.

Family members of the slain teenager have demanded capital punishment for the minor.