Welcome worthy instructions, says Gehlot on SC rejecting SBI plea on electoral bonds

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's rejection of the State Bank of India's (SBI) petition seeking a time extension to disclose information related to electoral bonds, terming it important for preserving democracy.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the SBI plea seeking an extension of the time limit for disclosing information related to electoral bonds.

While sharing on X, Gehlot said, "Welcome worthy instructions!" He said, "The direction of the Honourable Supreme Court to submit the necessary information of SBI Electoral Bond by tomorrow is welcome and important for the protection of democracy."

He said SBI asking for time on this issue raises doubts on its trust and transparency.

Talking to media, Gehlot also said SBI should not have asked for time and this action has reduced its credibility.

Describing the electoral bonds as a mega scam, Gehlot hoped that it would be exposed one day.