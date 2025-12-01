Welcoming new chairman, Kharge refers to Dhankhar's 'sudden' exit in RS; treasury benches object

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday while welcoming Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on his first day of chairing the House proceedings made a mention of the "unexpected and sudden exit" of his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar that triggered sharp reactions from the treasury benches.

In his brief speech, Kharge urged the Chairman to maintain a balance between both sides and allow the opposition members also to raise their issues in the House.

He also recalled that Radhakrishnan belonged to a Congress family as his uncle represented the Coimbatore constituency as a Congress member, which he later succeeded.

Kharge also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement at the beginning of the Winter Session, and said they would respond later.

Assuring the Chairman of his party's cooperation in the conduct of House proceedings, Kharge said the Congress "staunchly stands by constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions".

"Be assured of our cooperation in the conduct of proceedings".

He, however, added, "Fair and impartial conduct of proceedings, providing just opportunity to members of each party, is essential for credibility of this office".

Referring to the sudden exit of Dhankhar, who had resigned from the post of Vice-President on July 21 over health issues, Kharge said he is constrained to refer to bring up the matter.

"It was a completely unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, which is unexpected in the annals of the parliamentary history. I was disheartened that this House did not get an opportunity to give him a farewell," he said, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches.

Kharge also mentioned that Radhakrishnan is related to former three-term Lok Sabha MP CK Kuppuswamy, who was a member of the Congress.

"It is better if you keep a balance between both sides. I wish you a successful term... The background you come from was mentioned by the PM, but you should also not forget you are from a Congress family," he said.

"Secondly, PM gave a statement outside (Parliament). He attacked us indirectly as well, we will reply to it here..." he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, slammed the Leader of Opposition for mentioning Dhankhar's resignation on the "solemn occasion".

"This is a very solemn occasion... The Prime Minister has made very dignified remarks as part of the felicitation event. .. Why did the honourable Leader of Opposition refer to a case which was not necessary to be raised at this moment..." Rijiju said.

"The language you used for the former chairman, the way you insulted him, the motion you served, we still have that copy..." he said.

He was referring to a motion for the removal of the Vice-President submitted by Opposition parties when Dhankhar was in office.

Leader of the House JP Nadda also intervened, urging members to maintain the dignity of the occasion. He also referred to the loss faced by the opposition alliance, including Congress, in the recent Bihar assembly polls.

"This program is a pious occasion. We should maintain the dignity of the occasion. The issue that the Leader of Opposition raised, if we start discussing this, it is irrelevant... We will also have to mention that you brought a no-confidence motion against him twice. It is an obstacle in a good and congenial environment debate which is going on," Nadda said.

"Talking about what the Prime Minister said outside... The loss of Bihar and Haryana must have given you a lot of pain... But you should express your pain and suffering to a doctor. You should speak to a doctor when the time comes…" he added.

Addressing the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi said the opposition was perturbed by the electoral losses in Bihar and was unable to digest its failure.

"Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either," the prime minister said.

Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery, he said, adding it should not be used by the Opposition to vent out frustration after defeat in elections. PTI AO AO ANU ANU