Welder dies of electrocution at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in Lutyen's Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A 41-year-old man died of an electric shock at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 10 around 1 pm at the building, which houses the Ministry of External Affairs, they said.

Dilip Mandal was on a 10-foot ladder welding, when he received the shock and fell on the ground.

Mandal lived in Shakarpur of east Delhi and had been hired to carry out welding work as part of ongoing gas pipeline work, police said.

"While standing on a ladder and welding, Mandal suffered a shock and lost balance and fell from the ladder," a police officer said.

Mandal was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by co-workers, but doctors declared him dead, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kartavya Path Police Station.

The contractor who hired Mandal has been bound down and further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI SSJ VN VN