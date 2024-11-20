Welfare, development, good governance, key pillars of NDA in Andhra: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday emphasised that welfare, development, and good governance are the key pillars of the NDA government in the state.

Addressing the Assembly, Naidu pledged to "rebuild the state", which he alleged "was devastated" under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024.

"I will accept the challenges and move forward to rebuild the state, brick by brick. Nothing can be achieved overnight," Naidu said, marking 162 days of the TDP-led NDA government, which includes the BJP and Jana Sena party.

The CM said his administration is focused on reforming departments and assured citizens that the trust placed in him will not be in vain.

Highlighting the government's welfare initiatives, Naidu said Anna Canteens, which provide subsidised meal to the poor, have been launched in 198 locations.

Additionally, 42.4 lakh people have benefitted from the Deepam 2 scheme, which offers three free cooking gas cylinders annually.

Vowing to ensure housing for all, Naidu asserted, there should not be a single person in the state without a housing plot in the next five years. He stressed that the government is committed to balancing welfare and development with income generated from development funding welfare programmes.

Observing that Andhra Pradesh has a low urban population and the least per capita income in South India, Naidu said the state would have been in a stronger position had the greenfield capital city of Amaravati been completed.

He said that the Central government has agreed to provide Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of Amaravati with work scheduled to commence in December.

Naidu expressed gratitude for the Centre's "complete cooperation" in the project.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on November 29 to lay the foundation stone for a joint venture involving NTPC in Visakhapatnam, bringing an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, CM Naidu announced.

Highlighting the state’s initiatives, Naidu praised the Surya Ghar scheme, which will provide free rooftop solar panels capable of generating up to 250 units of electricity. The scheme, which includes an aggregator model, allows citizens to use solar power for free and sell excess energy back to the grid. Similar setups are being planned for farmers, he added.

The chief minister also revealed plans to launch a carbon credits programme benefiting industries and entities that adopt sustainable practices. Additionally, he is considering holding interactive sessions with the public to directly share details of the government’s initiatives.

Promising "WhatsApp governance," Naidu announced that up to 150 online services, including death, income, and educational certificates, will soon be accessible via the platform. He emphasised the integration of deep technology into governance, incorporating tools like the Internet of Things (IoT) and CCTV cameras.

Reiterating his stance on women's safety, Naidu warned against harassment and assured strict action. He also announced the deployment of drones to detect and track marijuana cultivation and plans for an awareness rally in December against the substance. PTI STH SSK KH