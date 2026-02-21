Welfare measures will continue in TN only if DMK returns to power: CM Stalin

Madurai, Feb 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said welfare schemes including monthly entitlement for women will continue only if people vote the DMK to power in the 2026 Assembly election.

Likening the upcoming poll contest to "Tamil Nadu team" versus "Delhi team," Stalin, president of DMK, accused the BJP government at the Centre of allegedly "taking away" what his government provided to the people.

"Women beneficiaries of 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' immediately withdrew Rs 5,000 deposited into their bank accounts as they were afraid that the Centre might take away the funds," Stalin said, referring to the state government crediting Rs 5,000 directly into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries on February 13.

The sum included Rs 3,000, which was three-monthly instalments and a summer special grant of Rs 2,000.

The Chief Minister had alleged that an attempt was being made to freeze the scheme citing elections.

"This shows the trust people have in us and the BJP. It is the DMK government that gives and the BJP government that snatches from the people. You should tell this to the people," Stalin said while addressing a meeting of the party's booth-level agents, digital agents, and booth committee members here.

He said social welfare schemes like the monthly grant for women would continue only when the DMK rule continued in office for another term.

"Ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Madurai on March 1 what happened to the metro rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore, why no special schemes were allotted for Tamil Nadu, why the AIIMS project did not take off, why exemption from NEET wasn't given to TN, and why central funds were withheld," the Chief Minister said.

On the Madras High Court directing the DVAC to register an FIR against Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru in an alleged cash for jobs scam, Stalin said the DMK was not afraid of court cases or central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

"We are not Palaniswami (AIADMK general secretary) to be scared of tricks. We have seen the Emergency," Stalin said.

He called upon the party men to undertake a door-to-door campaign highlighting the DMK government's achievements and strive for the total rout of the AIADMK at the hustings by ensuring DMK's decisive victory.

The DMK should surpass its target of winning 200 seats. "There's no rest for me and you for the next two months, as the elections will be announced anytime. Meet people, be active in the field, and take our achievements to the people. Go in repeat mode, then our victory will also repeat," Stalin advised. PTI JSP JSP ROH