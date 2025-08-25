Welfare of all sections of society govt's main responsibility, not act of charity: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that welfare of all sections of society is the government's main responsibility rather than an act of charity.

Addressing a one-day event on 'Empowering Communities - Welfare for All' at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, the chief minister stressed that welfare initiatives must be designed to reach the most disadvantaged sections of society, instead of benefitting only the privileged few.

Stressing the importance of inclusive growth, Abdullah said the government's policies are aimed at empowering communities and ensuring equitable development.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to inclusive development, Abdullah said while it is easy to deliver schemes to those who already enjoy resources, education and good health, the true test of governance lies in reaching the poor, the vulnerable, and those in far-flung rural areas.

"Social welfare schemes are neither favours nor acts of generosity. They are the rightful dues of those who face greater hardships than others. Any government that ignores them or focuses only on privileged sections fails in its duty," he said.

The chief minister claimed that from the beginning of his tenure, his Cabinet -- particularly Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo -- worked with sincerity to prioritise the weaker and disadvantaged sections of society.

"We knew we could not change everything overnight. But as the saying goes, 'drop by drop becomes an ocean'. Our effort has always been to start where the need is greatest," he said.

Abdullah also underlined the government's shift from charity-driven welfare to a rights-based approach, ensuring that benefits reach those who need them the most.

He said social protection measures are not favours but the rightful entitlements of citizens facing socio-economic challenges.

The chief minister highlighted several flagship initiatives of his government, including enhanced marriage assistance for girls belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), an increase in pension for over 10 lakh beneficiaries, and free public transport facilities for women to promote mobility and safety.

Abdullah also called for greater corporate participation in the welfare efforts.

Referring to schemes like distribution of scooters and assistive devices, he admitted that financial limitations sometimes delay benefits but stressed that corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from big businesses could complement the government's efforts.

Another major challenge, Abdullah said, is the lack of awareness about government schemes in the remote areas.

"It would be unfair if people in one district enjoy a scheme while those in another remain deprived. The government belongs to all districts and all communities. Welfare benefits must reach every corner of the UT," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the education loans and scholarships that have enabled many students to pursue higher education, he said this is what we must strive for -- using schemes to improve the daily lives of ordinary people.

"That, I believe, is the highest responsibility of any government," Abdullah said.

Marking the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated an exhibition showcasing social welfare initiatives and schemes, and felicitated the achievers who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields.

He also sanctioned loans in favour of women and disadvantaged groups, besides handing over prosthetic aids and scooties to persons with disabilities (PwDs). PTI SSB ARI