Welfare of backward classes, women and farmers to be Chhattisgarh govt's priority: Governor

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday said the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, women, farmers and rural communities require an extra-sensitive approach and these groups will continue to be a priority for the state government.

In line with the ideals and principles of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and incumbent PM Narendra Modi, the state government is dedicated to ushering in a new era of good governance in Chhattisgarh, the governor said addressing the state assembly.

The first session of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh assembly began on Tuesday.

The governor said, "The significant voter turnout in constituencies affected by Naxalism showcases the determined commitment of the rural and forest-dwelling communities to protect their democracy. I hope that the steadfast trust in the welfare-focused initiatives of my government continues to grow through our people-centric endeavours." Various poll promises made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were mentioned in the governor's address.

Harichandan assured that the state government will implement necessary measures to fulfil promises made to the people.

"My government aims to construct paths of prosperity and well-being for all regions and people of the state, working towards the upliftment of the standard of living with peace and goodwill, ensuring constitutional rights for all, and establishing the state as a leading entity in the country are the goals set before my government," he said.

There are still many people in the state who require special assistance for social and economic development, he noted.

"The scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, women, youth, farmers, forest dependents, rural communities and individuals engaged in traditional occupations require an extra sensitive approach and these groups will continue to be a priority for my government," the governor said.

Hailing the newly formed state government's first cabinet decision to construct 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said the move signifies a strong start to working of the state government.

"My government is committed to taking appropriate steps to fulfil various promises made during the elections," he said.

This includes assessment and decisions on issues like the payment of paddy procurement bonuses pending for two years, farmer welfare schemes such as the Krishi Unnati Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdur Kalyan Yojana, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, Ghar-Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan and Rani Durgavati Yojana, he said.

This also includes increasing the tendu leaves collection rate to Rs 5,500 per standard bag, bonus up to Rs 4,500, restarting facilities like Charan Paduka, and other initiatives mentioned in the election manifesto, in a timely manner, he said.

Underlining that the newly-elected government has received unwavering trust from women and youth, the governor said, "Empowering women and youth will be the top priority of my government to further strengthen this trust." In this regard, the government is committed to filling one lakh vacant government posts with a transparent and time-bound recruitment process, investigating the PSC case, systematically organising all major exams similar to the UPSC and providing monthly travel allowances for students.

The government is also committed to establishing 'Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences' in each division on the lines of AIIMS and building 'Chhattisgarh Institute of Technology' in each Lok Sabha constituency on the lines of IIT. These measures are aimed at making positive strides towards empowerment and development, he said.

Congratulating the newly-elected assembly members, the governor said, "I believe that all members, both from the ruling party and the opposition, will remain committed to fostering camaraderie and respectful relationships to enhance the dignity of this sacred house." It is essential for both sides to collaborate and uphold the ideal parliamentary traditions, to propel the chariot of the state's development forward and live up to the trust of the people, he said.

Harichandan congratulated the Election Commission of India, Chhattisgarh's chief election officer and the thousands of officers and employees who played a vital role in the successful conduct of the recently concluded assembly polls in the state.