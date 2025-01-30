Welfare of deprived sections should be govt’s topmost priority: J&K LG

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the welfare of the deprived section should be the government's topmost priority and society's collective strength must bring the poorest of poor to the mainstream of development.

Attending the ‘Shanti Doot Sammelan’ organised by Gandhi Global Family here to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Sinha paid rich tributes to the father of the nation.

The lieutenant governor said the principles and values of truth and non-violence to which Gandhi was always committed are beyond time and place.

“They are as relevant today as they were during Gandhi’s lifetime. He has guided us for peaceful resolution of differences and well-being of every Indian,” he said.

The lieutenant governor honoured the family members of the army brave-hearts and also paid homage to all the leaders, fighters and martyrs, who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom.

“The world that we live in today is witnessing conflicts. In many parts of the globe, societies are facing disruption because of ongoing aggression. In such a scenario, the need for peace and non-violence is deeply felt. I am confident in this situation Bapu's ideals will show the right path to humanity,” he said.

Sinha called upon every section of the society to rededicate themselves to the ideals and values of Gandhi and come together for the cause of empowerment of poor, youth, women and farmers and make their valuable contribution to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Pujya Bapu had once said that the mission of his life was to wipe tears from every eye. It should be our life motto. Welfare of the deprived section should be the government's topmost priority and society's collective strength must bring the poorest of poor to the mainstream of development,” he said.

The lieutenant governor commended the Gandhi Global Family J&K for its constant endeavours to promote Gandhian values and spreading the noble message of ‘truth, non-violence and social harmony’.

Responding to the demand put forth by Padma Shri S P Varma, the president of Gandhi Global Family J&K, Sinha assured that the month-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations will continue across Jammu and Kashmir as per the past practice.

He said humanity can achieve the right path and goal of peace, harmony and development in Jammu and Kashmir, the country and the world only by following Gandhi's ideals.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the father of the nation and the martyrs, who made supreme sacrifice in the struggle for India's freedom.

A pledge was also administered to uphold and promote Gandhi's vision, ideals and philosophies.