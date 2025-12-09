Welfare of J-K residents our priority, says L-G; launches construction of 344 houses in Kathua

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched the construction of 344 new houses in Kathua district for families affected by the recent spate of natural calamities in the region, also reiterating that people's welfare remains the priority of the Union Territory administration.

Recalling the hardships faced by residents during Operation Sindoor and the devastating floods in August and September this year, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) said collective action can conquer every adversity.

Addressing a gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new houses, Sinha said, "Unity is strength. Collective action can surmount challenges which appear unconquerable, and we witnessed this spirit during the crisis in August." He further said, "The welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is our top priority. We are committed to serving them and fulfilling their aspirations." The L-G laid the foundation stone for construction of 344 houses to rehabilitate families who were rendered homeless in the recent calamity. The three-bedroom smart houses are modern, resilient and technologically-advanced, an official statement said.

The construction cost of these houses will be borne by an NGO, HRDS-India, which will also ensure modern amenities and facilities for homeowners, it added.

Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have continuously focused on Jammu and Kashmir to ensure proper administration and relief arrangements for every affected family.

"The Centre has consistently supported these efforts. In Kathua, the administration has distributed financial assistance to each affected family," he added.

Additionally, the L-G also inaugurated a new indoor stadium in the district, stating that the facility will provide a major boost to Kathua's sports infrastructure.