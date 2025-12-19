Welfare of police personnel top priority of NDA govt: Bihar DyCM

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday said the welfare of police personnel and their families was the top priority of the NDA government in the state.

Choudhary, who holds the Home portfolio, said the government has taken several initiatives for the welfare of police personnel.

"The government is making an effort to minimise deaths due to accidents and diseases among police personnel, who serve the public day and night," he said, speaking at a function organised by the Bank of Baroda at the police headquarters.

At the programme, Bank of Baroda handed over cheques amounting to Rs 25.65 crore to the dependents of 36 deceased police personnel, as part of insurance coverage and grant assistance.

Choudhary said the most tragic aspect is that the majority of these police personnel were between 30 and 34 years.

"Since the signing of the Bihar Police Salary Package agreement with the Bank of Baroda, a total of Rs 42.45 crore has been provided as insurance and grant assistance to the dependents of deceased police officers and personnel so far," he said.

He also said residential schools would be opened in all police lines across the state.

These schools will provide education, uniforms, and other essential facilities to the children of police personnel, he added.