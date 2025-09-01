Welfare of soldiers, their families cornerstone of national development: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Sept 1 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday said the highest ethical standards should be maintained while managing the welfare of soldiers and their families.

Chairing a state managing committee meeting of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families, he said it was not just an administrative procedure, but a step towards restoring the trust of the ex-servicemen community.

"The welfare of soldiers and their families is a cornerstone of national development and security, and it is the collective responsibility of the nation to honour and support their sacrifices," he said.

The governor said he had recently interacted with ex-servicemen for a better understanding of their needs and challenges.

He also spoke about the efforts being made at both the central and state levels to modernise and improve welfare delivery through digital platforms.

He noted that initiatives such as the Digital Sainik portal and e-Governance systems have simplified access to pensions, healthcare, and other welfare benefits. PTI DG DG SOM