Welfare pension: Kerala govt. to issue one installment ahead of Christmas

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday announced the disbursement of an installment of social security and welfare fund pension to beneficiaries. About 62 lakh people will get Rs 1,600 each for Christmas.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the beneficiaries would receive the pension from Monday.

The pension amount will be credited to the bank accounts of 27 lakh beneficiaries, while the remaining beneficiaries will receive it at their homes through co-operative banks.

The pension distribution is being done monthly since March this year, an official release issued by the Finance Minister's office said. A sum of Rs 33,800 crore was allocated for welfare pension distribution since this government came to power, the release added.

Kerala has implemented the most comprehensive social security pension scheme in India, with the state covering 98 percent of the required funds, while the central government contributes only 2 percent, the release stated.

Out of the 62 lakh welfare pension beneficiaries, only 5.88 lakh receive an average of around Rs 300 as assistance from the central government, while Kerala provides Rs 1,600 per month to its pensioners, covering the remaining amount, it added.