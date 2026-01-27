Welfare schemes implemented on time in Puducherry, says CM Rangasamy; credits Centre

Puducherry, Jan 27 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said his government has been implementing welfare schemes without delay and thanked the Centre for facilitating their execution by providing financial assistance.

"We are implementing schemes on time with the cooperation of the Centre," the CM said while addressing beneficiaries of an integrated housing scheme operated by the Slum Clearance Board here.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan inaugurated the integrated housing scheme benefiting economically weaker sections in the union territory.

Rangasamy said the integrated housing scheme combines the Puducherry government’s Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Birth Centenary Housing Subsidy Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries from the economically weaker sections and Other Backward Classes are eligible for assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh, including a state government subsidy of Rs 2.25 lakh for house construction, he said.

For beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, assistance of Rs 6.25 lakh is provided, including a state government subsidy of Rs 4 lakh.

The chief minister said the objective of the housing subsidy was to facilitate the construction of concrete houses for the poor, ensuring safe living conditions and replacing huts.

"People living in huts face hardships at all times. Concrete houses provide safety and dignity. I have personally seen the pitiable conditions in which many poor families live," he said.

Rangasamy said the idea of constructing pucca houses for the poor was conceived during his earlier tenure as chief minister in 2003.

He added that beneficiaries identified under the scheme would receive the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh directly into their bank accounts in the coming days.

The chief minister criticised the previous Congress-DMK coalition government, alleging it had failed to implement its promises.

"I am surprised that the opposition is alleging that our government has done nothing. People know which government fulfilled its promises," he said.

Rangasamy added that several schemes proposed by the Centre are being finalised for implementation in Puducherry.

"We will soon forward them to the Centre for approval and hope to receive its nod at the earliest," he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the union territory.

Kailashnathan, speaking on the occasion, lauded the implementation of the housing subsidy scheme. Speaker R Selvam, ministers and legislators were among those present. PTI COR SSK