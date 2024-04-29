Welfare schemes will continue only if I return as chief minister: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chodavaram: YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said welfare schemes will continue only if he returns to power and warned people to be wary of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s poll promises.

Advertisment

The chief minister was referring to several of his direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes during a public meeting at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district on the second day of his four-day poll campaign across the state for the May 13 elections to the 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok sabha seats.

“The slew of welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vidya Kanuka, Vasathi Deevena, Cheyutha, Aasara, Rythu Bharosa and services like door delivery of monthly social pensions through volunteers will continue only if Jagan continues to remain as chief minister,” Reddy said, referring to himself in the third person.

He advised people to be wary of TDP’s electoral promises such as free bus travel for women, three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year, Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer, among others.

Advertisment

According to the YSRCP chief, Naidu’s poll promises would evaporate in thin air as “it happened after the 2014 polls”, when TDP emerged victorious as an NDA constituent in alliance with the BJP and supported by Janasena.

Reddy alleged that TDP had defaulted on earlier poll promises such as waiver of farm and self-help groups (SHG) loans, and financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month to unemployed youth, among others.

Though many people reposed their faith on Naidu to obtain special category status for the state, Reddy alleged that the former chief minister had compromised with New Delhi over this objective and failed to achieve it.

Advertisment

Later, the ruling party chief addressed another public meeting at Ambajipeta in Konaseema district and asserted that he had fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises he had made in his election manifesto.

Calling the forthcoming elections a Kurukshetra battle, Reddy said it is between the poor and a “habitual liar” like Naidu.

The YSRCP chief asserted that Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, select media houses and "a party with a lower vote percentage than NOTA", Congress, and others are plotting conspiracies and telling lies about him while he is facing them to ensure the victory of the poor and continue welfare.