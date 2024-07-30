We'll do away with agencies that target opposition leaders: Akhilesh at INDIA bloc rally

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said whenever they will return to power, they will do away with the agencies that are targetting the opposition leaders, as he assured AAP workers that his party was standing with them in this hour of struggle.

Speaking at the INDIA bloc rally here at Jantar Mantar, Yadav said all cases against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be withdrawn and he should be released from jail.

"Kejriwal was arrested just to show political strength. But I want to tell those powerful people that in democracy, people have the biggest power.

"The people who said 400 paar did not get a majority. In Uttar Pradesh, where they said they will get 80 seats, the people not only defeated them but also restricted them from gaining majority by giving a mandate in favour of SP and INDIA bloc," he said.

Yadav said even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from Varanasi, there was a decline in his victory margin. State Congress chief Ajay Rai had contested against Modi from the high-profile seat.

"Last time, he won by nearly five lakh votes and they were claiming that he will win by 10 lakh students this time... At least they should understand that people are against them," he added.

Without taking names, Yadav said there are certain agencies that are there to defame the opposition leaders.

"I had said earlier also that whenever we will come in power, we will do away with such agencies. In our democracy there is nothing as framing someone in fake cases," he added.

The Lok Sabha MP noted that there can be differences in political ideology but it has never happened that the entire family has faced injustice.

"They not only sent Azam Khan to jail but also his family members and associates. Neither the SP nor the AAP workers are scared. We are following the path of struggle.

"We are concerned about the health of Kejriwal. All cases against him should be withdrawn and he should be released from the jail," he demanded.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister assured the AAP workers that he will always stand in solidarity with them. Lauding the courage of the AAP workers, he congratulated them on their struggle.

"I want to tell Sunita ji (Kejriwal's wife) that she is fighting and we are with her in this hour of difficulties and struggle. The courage of the AAP leaders and workers has not waned. Every worker is standing with her and fighting for him," he said.

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said truth will ultimately prevail and Kejriwal will come out from jail and play a key role in change of power at the Centre. Kejriwal and his associates Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were framed, he alleged.

"It is surprising that Kejriwal, whose party came to power in Delhi winning 90 per cent in Delhi Assembly polls, was sent to jail in a humiliating manner. The entire Samajwadi Party assures full support to the AAP and Kejriwal for justice," he said.

The BJP fell short of majority of 272 seats in Lok Sabha polls but due to some "self interest" of two parties, it is in power now, he claimed.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre has no long life. It is going to survive maximum for one year," he claimed.

Similar views were also echoed by other opposition leaders.