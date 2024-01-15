Well-known Malayalam film music director K J Joy dead

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Well-known Malayalam music director K J Joy died on Monday at his residence in Chennai, film industry sources said.

He was 77 years old.

Joy, known as the first 'techno musician' in the Malayalam film music world for his use of instruments like the keyboard in the 1970s, had been bedridden for some time following a stroke, the sources said.

His funeral will be held in Chennai on Wednesday, they said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Joy's death saying he attracted a wide range of fans with his innovative music.

"Many of his songs gave Malayalees a new musical experience. His death is a great loss to the music world in general and the film industry in particular," the CM in his condolence message.

The FEFKA Directors Union and Malayalam playback singer-cum-composer M G Sreekumar, also condoled his death.

"My heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace," Sreekumar said in his condolence message on Facebook.

Joy, born in 1946 at Nellikunnu in Thrissur district of Kerala, composed music for more than two hundred films during his decades-long career in the film industry.

He made his debut in Malayalam cinema in 1975 and since then he was the architect of many songs that captivated and enthralled people.

It was Joy's experiments that led to a significant change in the Malayalam film music scene and he also gained attention for his music direction in films starring Jayan.

He also composed many timeless youth songs, including the massive hit 'En Swaram Poovittum Ganame', that people cherish to this day.

Some of the over two hundred films he composed music for are: Ivan Ende Priyaputran, Chandanachola, Aradhana, Snehayamuna, Mukkuvane Snehicha Bhootham, Lisa Madalasa, Sayujyam, Itha Oru Theeram, Anupallavi, Sarpam, Shakti, Hridyam Padunnu, Chandrahasam, Manushya Mrigam and Karimpucha.

He had also worked as an assistant in more than 500 films for various music directors. PTI HMP HMP ANE