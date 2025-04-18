Well-known neurosurgeon Shirish Valsangkar commits suicide in Solapur

Solapur: Renowned neurosurgeon Dr Shirish Valsangkar allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his residence in Solapur on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm inside the bathroom of his home, where he used his licensed revolver to shoot himself in the head, an official said.

"He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed during treatment. While the exact reason behind his extreme step is being ascertained, preliminary information suggests he had been under stress for the past few days. The body has been sent for investigation," the official added.