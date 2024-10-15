Well marked low pressure area intensifies into depression: IMD

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI) The well marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening and it is expected to cross coast near Chennai on October 17 morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

In a post on 'X,' the IMD said that the well marked low pressure area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a depression and lay at 17.30 hours over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning of 17th October as a depression," the Met department added. PTI VGN ROH