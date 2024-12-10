Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become more marked and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area on Tuesday and it is likely to cause heavy rains in Tamil Nadu till December 13, the India Meteorological Centre said.

On December 11, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places, falling in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as well.

In a bulletin, the IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre here said that the Low Pressure Area on December 9 over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean has become more marked and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area.

"The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka--Tamil Nadu coasts during the next 24 hours," the update added.

On December 12 and the following day, widespread rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, which may be heavy to very heavy at isolated places. Cauvery delta areas, central, western, northern and southern parts of Tamil Nadu are covered under the forecast for these two days.

From December 11 to 13, fishermen have been advised against venturing into sea. PTI VGN KH