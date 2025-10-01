Well-marked low-pressure over Bay of Bengal near Andhra likely to intensify into depression

Amaravati, Oct 1 (PTI) The well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours in Andhra Pradesh, a Meteorological Department official said on Wednesday.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area formed on Tuesday evening, which further intensified into the well-marked low-pressure area.

"The well-marked low-pressure area over west central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and lay over the same region at 8.30 am today. It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the same region during next 12 hours," said a Met department release.

Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cross South Odisha - North Andhra Pradesh coasts during early morning on October 3.

Further, the Met department forecast light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph at a couple of places over Parvatipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. It also predicted light rainfall in the same geographies.