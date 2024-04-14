Well wall in Kerala collapses during cleaning, 39-year-old man dead

Palakkad, Apr 14 (PTI) A man was killed on Sunday after the well that he was cleaning collapsed on top of him, police said.

Advertisment

Palakkad resident Suresh (39) died while cleaning a public well.

Police said it took three-and-a-half hours to recover his body from the well.

"The police and the Fire Force jointly worked to recover the body. There were others (workers cleaning the well) also in the well, but they were safe," police said.

The body was recovered after 4.30 pm, police said. PTI RRT RRT ANE