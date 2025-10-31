Well water contamination results in 35 gastroenteritis cases in village in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 31 (PTI) More than 30 residents of Borsheti village in Palghar's Mokhada taluka have been affected by an outbreak of gastroenteritis, an official said on Friday.

They started showing symptoms, like nausea, vomiting and abdominal discomfort, late Thursday night, following which 20 were rushed to Khodala Primary Health Centre and a nearby private hospital, he said.

"The number of affected persons later rose to 35. Two are in critical condition and have been shifted to Nashik district hospital," he added.

The official said the village has 45 houses with a population of around 300.

Taluka Medical Office Dr Bhausaheb Chattar said a special team comprising four health workers and one Asha volunteer has been deployed in Borsheti to monitor the situation and prevent the infection from spreading further.

"The team has been conducting door-to-door surveillance, distributing ORS packets, and asking residents to boil water before consumption. Preliminary investigations by the health department suggest well water in Borsheti village may have been contaminated due to heavy rainfall witnessed in Mokhada over the past week," he said.

The affected well has been sealed and the situation is under control now, he added.

Authorities have collected water samples from various sources in the area for laboratory testing. PTI COR BNM