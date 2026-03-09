Wellbeing of Indian community in West Asia overriding priority: Govt in LS

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) India favours a return to dialogue and diplomacy for ensuring peace in West Asia and its overriding priority is the wellbeing of the Indian community in that region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Making a suo motu statement on the conflict in the Lower House, Jaishankar said national interest, including energy security and trade flows, will always be paramount for the government.

Speaking amid loud slogans by opposition MPs demanding a full-fledged discussion on the situation in West Asia, Jaishankar said developments in the region are a cause of deep concern to "all of us".

The minister, who had addressed the Rajya Sabha earlier in the morning, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to closely monitor emerging developments and the relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses.

Highlighting the three guiding factors of the government's approach to the West Asia situation, Jaishankar said India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians," he said.

"The wellbeing and security of the Indian community in the region is our overriding priority. We will continue to work with the governments of the region towards that end," the external affairs minister said.

"Our national interest, including energy security and trade flows, will always be paramount," Jaishankar said.

Noting that the government had issued a statement earlier on the matter, Jaishankar said, "We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions. It is also imperative that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is respected." He pointed out that the conflict has continued to intensify and the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly.