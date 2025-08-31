Wellness camp organised for Indian Army personnel in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) Troops and families of the Indian Army's Gorkha Amphibians from Banaswadi Military Garrison attended a Spiritual & Wellness Camp organised at the Art of Living International Center, Bengaluru.

The day-long programme held on August 30 included guided meditation, Yoga Nidra and an ashram tour. It aimed at strengthening mental resilience, stress management and emotional well-being alongside physical readiness.

The event also included an interaction with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of Art of Living, stated a press release issued by the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Government of India on Sunday.

According to the press release, the Indian Army continues to support initiatives that combine physical fitness with spiritual and emotional wellness.