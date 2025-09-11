Wellness programme for Bengaluru City Police launched

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Bengaluru City Police in association with Happiest Health, an integrated wellness enterprise, on Thursday launched project Khushi, a transformative health and wellness programme designed to help police personnel prevent and manage lifestyle-related diseases and metabolic disorders.

With the rising burden of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity in India, project Khushi is a structured, evidence-based and practical programme created to address the unique health challenges faced by police personnel, the police said.

"Their long working hours, high-stress environments, irregular routines and disturbed sleep patterns make them especially vulnerable to these conditions, which not only affect personal well-being but also professional efficiency and quality of life," Bengaluru Police said in a statement.

The programme involves a phygital format combining in-person expert-led classes and digital learning modules, six live sessions over three months, led by specialists in endocrinology, nutrition, ayurveda, yoga, and mindfulness, weekly digital modules delivered via web stories, articles, videos and tips, it said.

It will also have a dedicated WhatsApp support group offering daily nudges, exercise prompts, and nutrition tips.

There will also be comprehensive health assessments at the start and conclusion of the programme, including tests for glycaemic control, organ function, thyroid health, vitamin levels and more, according to police.

Speaking on the initiative, Ravi Joshi, Chief Editor and Co-CEO of Happiest Health said: "Project Khushi is our commitment to helping the backbone of our society - the police force, lead healthier, more balanced lives. By equipping officers with practical lifestyle interventions, we hope to reduce the burden of lifestyle diseases and improve both personal health and professional performance. This programme is a step towards creating a culture of wellness within high-stress professions." According to the police, project Khushi will run for three months, with classes scheduled every alternate Thursday between September 11 and November 20, 2025. Participants will undergo a comprehensive health test at the start and end of the programme to track measurable improvements. PTI AMP KH