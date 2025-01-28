Went through hard times but Kabir held my hand: Padma awardee Bheru Singh Chauhan

Indore (MP), Jan 28 (PTI) Bheru Singh Chauhan, selected for the Padma Shri award this year, once worked as a labourer and struggled a lot in his life, but his passion for singing poet-saint Kabir's songs gave him strength.

Advertisment

`Sadguru' Kabir held his hand through hard times, believes the 63-year-old folk-singer, resident of Bajrangpura village, 25 km from Indore.

Chahuan, who sings `Kabir Vani' in the Malvi dialect of western Madhya Pradesh, has been receiving congratulatory calls non-stop after his name figured in the list of Padma awardees ahead of Republic Day. He has been selected for the country's fourth highest civilian honour for contribution in the field of arts.

"My father Madhu Singh Chauhan used to sing Kabir Vani at the village Chaupal. I used to listen to him as a child. Then I joined his music group and started playing the `manjira' (clash cymbals) and gradually developed passion for singing Kabir Vani," Chauhan told PTI on Tuesday.

Advertisment

His family was poor. They farmed a small plot of land, and members of the family also worked as labourers.

"I too have worked as a labourer once upon a time. I have struggled a lot in my life. Then Sadguru Kabir held my hand and took me forward," he said.

He never missed an opportunity to perform.

Advertisment

"In the beginning, I travelled on foot and bicycle many times for giving a performance. In 2009, I performed at an event hours after my father's `thati' (a ritual performed three days after a death) because I had promised the organizers several days before," Chauhan reminisced.

He expressed gratitude towards the government for selecting him for the award.

"I want to spread Kabir's message among the people throughout my life. Today the world needs Kabir's message very much," he said. PTI HWP MAS KRK