We’re alive because Modi ensured COVID vaccine for us: Fadnavis

Pune, April 27 (PTI) Indians are alive today because Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the manufacture and administration of COVID vaccine during the pandemic, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

The BJP leader said nearly 100 countries today credit Modi for providing vaccine doses to them and protecting their citizens from the onslaught of the coronavirus, referring to the Centre’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative.

Recalling the COVID-19 outbreak, Fadnavis said many people lost their loved ones to the virus and the future appeared bleak amid prediction that 40 to 50 crore people in the country would perish as no one would come to India’s aid.

“Only a few countries had invented the vaccine. They believed that India would come seeking assistance (from them) in the form of COVID vaccines,” Fadnavis said, addressing a rally in Sangli in western Maharashtra in support of BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil.

Fadnavis said the world did not know then that a stalwart was at the helm of India's leadership who knew how to protect his people.

“Modiji brought scientists together, provided them with the necessary resources, and facilitated the manufacturing of a COVID vaccine in the country,” he said, adding that the vaccine was administered twice to 140 crore people.

“Today, we are alive because Modi gave us the vaccine. Had we not taken the vaccine, we wouldn't be here today to witness this rally. It was Modi who protected our lives,” the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis said that during a recent visit to Mauritius, the country’s president requested him to convey his gratitude to Modi for providing vaccine doses during the pandemic and saving the lives of the island nation’s citizens.

“Today, 100 countries acknowledge that their citizens are alive because of Modi. I would say set aside development because ‘jaan hai toh jahan hai’ (life is paramount). We are alive because of Modi, and for this reason alone, we can express our gratitude by blessing (voting for) him,” he said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Chandrahar Patil of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in the third phase of general elections on May 7.

Elections to the 48 seats in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20. PTI SPK NR