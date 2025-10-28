We're ready in last 2-3 yrs, more than ever, to break new ground with India: German envoy

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Germany and the Indian Navy are "in the process" of doing something, hopefully, "very great, very soon", the country's envoy, Philipp Ackermann, said here on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, made in the presence of Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, during a panel discussion at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2025, Ackermann also said "we are ready in the last two three years, more than ever, to break new ground with India".

The Navy is hosting the three-day conclave at the Manekshaw Centre here from October 28 to 30.

Ackermann said Germany and India are linked by a strategic partnership based on "shared values, mutual trust and the will to shape the future, also in this region together".

"And I would say that this partnership, and that is my experience over the last three years, is becoming increasingly important in the face of global challenges. From maritime security to cybersecurity and also to the defence industry," he said.

Without elaborating, the envoy further said Germany and the Indian Navy are "in the process of doing something, hopefully, very great, very soon, admiral".

"We are not revealing too much of a secret, but I think, we are on a very good way here. And, I think in a general way, discussions on joint projects, technology transfer and industrial corporation reflect our mutual interest in deeper security policy integration and that is what we are aiming for, striving for," he added.

The German ambassador to India asserted that he thinks "we are ready in the last two-three years, more than ever, to break new ground with India, whether in the development of modern defence systems, training or logistics".

And, especially the maritime cooperation between the two countries aims to "protect our open societies" from security risks, strengthen the resilience of global supply chains to disruptions and defend the shared principles that underpin the bilateral partnership, freedom of the seas, sovereignty of states and respect for international law, he emphasised.

The IPRD is the apex-level flagship international outreach event of the Navy, hosted in partnership with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF). It brings together strategic leaders, policymakers, diplomats and maritime experts from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to tackle pressing security and development issues in an integrated maritime region.

The theme of the 2025 edition is "Promoting Holistic Maritime Security and Growth: Regional Capacity-Building and Capacity Enhancement".

Ackermann said the Indo-Pacific is not only a geopolitical region, but also more important in a way, a "reflection of what we will have to do, a reflection of our shared future".

"And, we in Germany consider this a region, key to what we would call global stability, economic resilience and rules-based international order," he added.

Two German frigates came to India last year, making their way through the Indo-Pacific, taking part in numerous exercises and port visits, and the German air force took part in multi-nation air exercise "Tarang Shakti" last year in Coimbatore, Ackermann recalled.

"The message is clear, Germany is ready to take on responsibility and to actively promote security, stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We have in our immediate neighbourhood a very very tense situation, we have a very brutal ongoing war, basically in front of our doorstep, and that is keeping us very busy day and night. But at the same time, we feel, we should not neglect our commitment to this area," the envoy said.

He said this "presence will go on, we will try to send more ships".

"I do not know whether you remember, but this last German frigate passed through the Taiwan Strait. With this passage, we have sent a clear signal in support of international law and freedom of navigation, and that is a principle that is central to this rules-based order," Ackermann said.

He said in the 2026 Milan exercise, to which 145 countries are invited, "we also will make a significant contribution".

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey, in his remarks, underlined the importance of the regional grouping.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established in 1997.

Initially known as the BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as the BIMSTEC, comprising seven member states with the admission of Myanmar later in 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in 2004.

Pandey said the BIMSTEC has attached "high importance" to regional maritime cooperation to deal with the shared challenges.

"As you all are aware, the Bay of Bengal is a strategically-significant maritime space in the Indo-Pacific and it is critically important for India's defence, security and development. There is a convergence in security and developmental challenges of India and its neighbours, in an around the Bay of Bengal, which provides a strong foundation for regional cooperation through the BIMSTEC," he said.

India has accordingly given a "very high priority" to regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC, Pandey said.

The BIMSTEC is a manifestation of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. It includes both India's land neighbours as well as maritime neighbours, Pandey noted. PTI KND RC