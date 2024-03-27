We're sitting on ticking bomb of joblessness, have concrete plan for providing jobs: Cong

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Attacking the Centre over the issue of unemployment, the Congress on Wednesday claimed the country is sitting on a "ticking bomb" of joblessness with the youth bearing the brunt of the Modi government's "apathy" and asserted that it has a concrete plan for providing jobs to them.

Citing the India Employment Report 2024 released by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to remember before voting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to provide 20 crore jobs in 10 years but "snatched more than 12 crore jobs from the youth".

"Our Youth is bearing the brunt of Modi government's pathetic apathy, as ever-rising Unemployment has destroyed their future. ILO & IHD Report conclusively says that the Unemployment problem is grim in India," he said.

"They are conservative, we are sitting on a 'ticking bomb' of joblessness!" Kharge said in a post on X.

"But the Modi government's Chief Economic Advisor protects the dear leader, by saying 'government can't solve all social, economic problems such as unemployment'," he said.

Kharge cited that the ILO report says that 83 per cent of jobless Indians are youths and only 17.5 per cent of the youth in rural areas are engaged in regular work.

"Share of people employed in industry and manufacturing has remained the same since 2012 at 26% of the total workforce. The percentage of youth involved in economic activities decreased from 42% in 2012 to 37% by 2022," he said, citing the report.

Therefore, compared to the Congress-led UPA government, fewer young people are involved in economic activities under the Modi dispensation due to an acute scarcity of jobs, Kharge said.

Compared to 2012, youth unemployment has tripled under the Modi government, he claimed.

"That is why the Congress has brought in 'Yuva Nyay'," he said.

Kharge listed the guarantees of the Congress under 'Yuva Nyay', such as filling up nearly 30 lakh vacant central government posts.

He also highlighted the right to apprenticeship law for degree/diploma holders, which will guarantee them apprenticeship with an assistance of Rs 1 lakh per year.

"The Congress Party guarantees that we will put a full stop on paper leaks by bringing a new law and will also bring a new law for social security and working conditions in gig economy," he said.

"A Fund will be created with an amount of Rs 5,000 Cr which will be distributed in all the districts of the country. Each district will get 10 Cr from the fund," he added.

"Before you vote, do remember ...! Modi ji promised 20 Crore Jobs in 10 Years, but snatched more than 12 crore jobs from the youth!" the Congress chief said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also attacked the BJP-led central government over Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran's reported remarks that the government cannot solve all social and economic problems. The former finance minister asserted that his party has a concrete plan to tackle unemployment which will be revealed in its manifesto.

Nageswaran reportedly asserted on Tuesday that it was incorrect to think that government intervention could solve every social and economic challenge, contending that a diagnosis was easier than a solution when it concerned problems like unemployment.

In a post on X, former finance minister Chidambaram said, "The most startling confession has been made by the Chief Economic Adviser. He said that 'Government cannot solve the problem of unemployment'. Shocking." "If that is the official stand of the BJP government, we must boldly tell the BJP 'vacate your seat'," he said.

The Congress has a concrete plan to tackle the issue of unemployment and it will be revealed in its manifesto, Chidambaram said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Centre over the issue of unemployment, saying the youth have understood that the BJP cannot provide employment and her party has a concrete plan for providing jobs to them.

Citing the India Employment Report 2024, Gandhi pointed out that out of the total unemployed people in India, 83 per cent are youths.

"The share of educated youth in the total unemployed was 35.2% in 2000. In 2022, it has almost doubled to 65.7%," she said.

"On the other hand, the Prime Minister's Chief Economic Advisor is saying that 'the government cannot solve the problem of unemployment'," the Congress general secretary said.

This is the truth of the BJP government, she added.

"Today every youth of the country has understood that BJP cannot provide employment. Congress Party has a concrete plan to provide employment to the youth," Gandhi said.

The Congress has been attacking the government on issues of price rise and unemployment and has held it responsible for people's problems. PTI ASK DIV DIV