West Asia conflict: Centre taking steps to ensure energy security, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday assured that the Union government was taking adequate steps to ensure energy security and prevent any shortage of essential resources amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan here, Fadnavis said the Centre was actively managing energy sources and closely monitoring developments worldwide.

"All types of measures are being taken so that there will not be a shortage of anything. Nobody should spread rumours or trust rumours. If we start stocking up based on rumours, the situation will worsen for everyone, as it will disturb the demand and supply chain," he said while responding to a query about potential fuel shortage.

He further urged citizens not to panic.

Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have cut their oil production, while Iran, Israel and the United States have attacked oil and gas facilities since the conflict broke out in West Asia earlier this month, exacerbating supply concerns.

Crude oil prices surged more than 26 per cent on Monday to hit a lifetime high of Rs 10,549 per barrel.

The chief minister pointed out that when a tariff war broke out internationally, India did not back down but instead pushed ahead with trade agreements with various countries, asserting its sovereignty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handled the situation effectively and maintained proper communication to safeguard the country's interests, he added. PTI ND ARU