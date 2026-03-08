West Asia conflict: India acting like an agent of global bullies- US and Israel, says Raut

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the US and Israel are behaving like global bullies, while big countries like India, which until recently were boasting of bravery, are acting like their agents amid the ongoing war against Iran.

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said India should have taken the lead in stopping the war, which has become a burning issue.

Questioning India's foreign policy, the Rajya Sabha member said the hollowness of Indian leadership is exposed before the world, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't spoken a word on the crisis.

"When war has flared up in West Asia, India as a country has completely lost its relevance among all the developments," Raut added.

Stating that the US and Israel are acting like global bullies, Raut said, "big countries like India, which boast of bravery, are acting like their agents." He said that despite many Iranian leaders and military personnel being killed, the country is putting up a spirited resistance and firing missiles at Israel's capital.

He stated that President Donald Trump and Israel were of the view that Iran could be crushed like a "cockroach".

After killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, they thought the war would be over, he said.

But that did not happen. Many Iranian leaders and military personnel were killed. Yet, Iran is fighting and attacking Israel, Raut added.

The war has rattled global markets, disrupted air travel, and left Iran's leadership weakened by hundreds of Israeli and American airstrikes in the last eight days.

Six days after Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran since 1989, was killed in a joint strike on Tehran by the US and Israel, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy on Thursday and signed the condolence book on behalf of the government of India.

Misri also held a brief conversation with the Iranian envoy, Mohammad Fathali. PTI PR BNM NSK